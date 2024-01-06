Can we expect Grand Canyon to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Grand Canyon ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-1 4-0 37 35 31

Grand Canyon's best wins

In its best win of the season on December 5, Grand Canyon defeated the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 50 team (No. 6) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 79-73. Against San Diego State, Rayshon Harrison led the team by delivering 23 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

76-72 over San Francisco (No. 62/RPI) on November 17

69-64 on the road over Liberty (No. 86/RPI) on December 9

73-70 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 87/RPI) on December 30

76-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 168/RPI) on December 20

89-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 168/RPI) on November 12

Grand Canyon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Grand Canyon is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

The Antelopes have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Antelopes are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Grand Canyon has drawn the 229th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Antelopes' 16 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing GCU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Grand Canyon's next game

Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

