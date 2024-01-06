2024 NCAA Bracketology: Grand Canyon March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we expect Grand Canyon to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Grand Canyon ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|14-1
|4-0
|37
|35
|31
Grand Canyon's best wins
In its best win of the season on December 5, Grand Canyon defeated the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 50 team (No. 6) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 79-73. Against San Diego State, Rayshon Harrison led the team by delivering 23 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 76-72 over San Francisco (No. 62/RPI) on November 17
- 69-64 on the road over Liberty (No. 86/RPI) on December 9
- 73-70 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 87/RPI) on December 30
- 76-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 168/RPI) on December 20
- 89-55 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 168/RPI) on November 12
Grand Canyon's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Grand Canyon is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.
- The Antelopes have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Antelopes are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Grand Canyon has drawn the 229th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Of the Antelopes' 16 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.
- Reviewing GCU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Grand Canyon's next game
- Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
