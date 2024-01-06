Can we count on Grand Canyon to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Grand Canyon ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 4-0 NR NR 109

Grand Canyon's best wins

When Grand Canyon beat the Middle Tennessee Raiders, the No. 89 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 68-59 on December 30, it was its best victory of the year so far. Naudia Evans was the leading scorer in the signature win over Middle Tennessee, posting 20 points with one rebound and four assists.

Next best wins

66-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 127/RPI) on December 8

77-48 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 182/RPI) on December 2

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 189/RPI) on November 6

73-48 at home over Utah Tech (No. 213/RPI) on January 6

65-63 on the road over Idaho (No. 255/RPI) on December 17

Grand Canyon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

The Antelopes have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (eight).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Grand Canyon has been handed the 227th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Antelopes have seven games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Grand Canyon's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Grand Canyon's next game

Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes

Abilene Christian Wildcats vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

