Saturday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1 WAC) squaring off at Burns Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-66 victory for heavily favored Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Burns Arena

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 81, Utah Tech 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-14.2)

Grand Canyon (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Utah Tech is 6-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Grand Canyon's 6-4-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Trailblazers' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Antelopes' games have gone over. Over the last 10 contests, Utah Tech has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Grand Canyon has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 matches.

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes are outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game, with a +209 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.6 points per game (29th in college basketball) and give up 68.6 per outing (118th in college basketball).

The 39.6 rebounds per game Grand Canyon accumulates rank 66th in the country, 8.8 more than the 30.8 its opponents record.

Grand Canyon knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 33.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.4%.

Grand Canyon forces 12.9 turnovers per game (108th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (196th in college basketball).

