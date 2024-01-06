The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) will look to build on a 10-game winning run when visiting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Burns Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

This season, the Antelopes have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have knocked down.

Grand Canyon has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 66th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers rank 261st.

The Antelopes put up 7.7 more points per game (83.6) than the Trailblazers allow (75.9).

Grand Canyon has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 75.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Grand Canyon performed better when playing at home last year, posting 81.3 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game when playing on the road.

The Antelopes surrendered 64.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.3 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, Grand Canyon performed better at home last year, making 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule