How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) will look to build on a 10-game winning run when visiting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Burns Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- This season, the Antelopes have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have knocked down.
- Grand Canyon has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 66th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers rank 261st.
- The Antelopes put up 7.7 more points per game (83.6) than the Trailblazers allow (75.9).
- Grand Canyon has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 75.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Grand Canyon performed better when playing at home last year, posting 81.3 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game when playing on the road.
- The Antelopes surrendered 64.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.3 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Grand Canyon performed better at home last year, making 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/27/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 124-74
|Bryant Fitness Center
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 73-70
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Utah
|W 96-75
|America First Event Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|1/11/2024
|Abilene Christian
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/13/2024
|Tarleton State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.