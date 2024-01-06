The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning streak when visiting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Burns Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends

Grand Canyon has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Antelopes and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

Utah Tech is 6-7-0 ATS this year.

In the Trailblazers' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Grand Canyon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Grand Canyon is 79th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (51st).

With odds of +30000, Grand Canyon has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

