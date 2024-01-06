Saturday's contest that pits the Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-3) versus the Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-6) at Grand Canyon University Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-60 in favor of Grand Canyon, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Antelopes took care of business in their most recent game 78-60 against Southern Utah on Thursday.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 72, Utah Tech 60

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

The Antelopes notched their signature win of the season on December 30 by claiming a 68-59 victory over the Middle Tennessee Raiders, the No. 71-ranked team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Grand Canyon is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Grand Canyon has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

Grand Canyon 2023-24 Best Wins

68-59 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 71) on December 30

66-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 126) on December 8

65-63 on the road over Idaho (No. 147) on December 17

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 170) on November 6

77-48 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 196) on December 2

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Naudia Evans: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69) Tiarra Brown: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Olivia Lane: 7.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 45.2 FG% Shay Fano: 6.6 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes average 68.4 points per game (144th in college basketball) while allowing 55.3 per contest (37th in college basketball). They have a +183 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.

On offense, Grand Canyon is posting 72.7 points per game this season in conference matchups. As a comparison, its season average (68.4 points per game) is 4.3 PPG lower.

Offensively, the Antelopes have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 69.3 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game on the road.

In 2023-24, Grand Canyon is giving up 53.1 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 59.2.

