Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 2-0 WAC) play the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-1, 2-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 13.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rayshon Harrison: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Collin Moore: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Brennan: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
- Tanner Christensen: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Beon Riley: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noa Gonsalves: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylen Searles: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aric Demings: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison
|Utah Tech Rank
|Utah Tech AVG
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Grand Canyon Rank
|296th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|79.7
|78th
|278th
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|103rd
|314th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|40.0
|57th
|306th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|46th
|245th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|268th
|256th
|12.4
|Assists
|11.3
|321st
|320th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|12.5
|244th
