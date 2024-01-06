The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-8, 2-1 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Burns Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -11.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats

Grand Canyon's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points four times.

Grand Canyon's games this year have an average point total of 152.2, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Antelopes have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Grand Canyon has covered the spread more often than Utah Tech this season, tallying an ATS record of 6-4-0, compared to the 6-7-0 record of Utah Tech.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 4 40% 83.6 153.7 68.6 144.5 145.4 Utah Tech 4 30.8% 70.1 153.7 75.9 144.5 144.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

The Antelopes score 83.6 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 75.9 the Trailblazers allow.

When Grand Canyon totals more than 75.9 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 6-4-0 3-2 5-5-0 Utah Tech 6-7-0 1-2 6-7-0

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon Utah Tech 14-4 Home Record 9-5 5-5 Away Record 3-13 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.