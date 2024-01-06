La Paz County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in La Paz County, Arizona is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
La Paz County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Thomas High School at Salome High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Salome, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parker High School at River Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Mohave Valley, AZ
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
