Maricopa County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Maricopa County, Arizona is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tonopah Valley High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basha High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: Premier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsdale Christian Academy at Camp Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Camp Verde, AZ
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
