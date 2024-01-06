Mohave County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:47 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Mohave County, Arizona. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ash Fork High School at El Capitan
- Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Colorado City, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tonopah Valley High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parker High School at River Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Mohave Valley, AZ
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
