Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Mohave County, Arizona. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ash Fork High School at El Capitan

Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on January 6

3:00 PM AZT on January 6 Location: Colorado City, AZ

Colorado City, AZ Conference: Canyon

Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Tonopah Valley High School at Kingman High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on January 6

4:30 PM AZT on January 6 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ Conference: West

West How to Stream: Watch Here

Parker High School at River Valley High School