For Saturday's NBA games, which players are sidelined, and which are expected to suit up and hit the hardwood? Here's a look at the current injury report, which covers every team around the league.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Wizards vs. Knicks Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on MNMT and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Wizards Injuries: Landry Shamet, SG: Out (Hamstring)

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson, C: Out For Season (Ankle)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pacers vs. Celtics Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSIN and NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard, SG: Out (Back)

Celtics Injuries: Al Horford, C: Out (Nir - Rest)

76ers vs. Jazz Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBCS-PH and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

76ers Injuries: Robert Covington, SF: Out (Knee), Furkan Korkmaz, SG: Out (Illness), De'Anthony Melton, PG: Out (Back)

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Bucks Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on Space City Home Network and BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Tari Eason, SF: Out (Leg), Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Dillon Brooks, SG: Out (Oblique)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.