Can we count on Northern Arizona to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Northern Arizona's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Northern Arizona ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 0-1 NR NR 168

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona's best wins

When Northern Arizona took down the Seattle U Redhawks, who are ranked No. 172 in the RPI, on November 15 by a score of 62-60, it was its best win of the season so far. Trenton McLaughlin was the top scorer in the signature victory over Seattle U, posting 19 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

78-76 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 244/RPI) on December 6

74-73 at home over North Dakota (No. 283/RPI) on January 6

76-74 at home over Southern Utah (No. 303/RPI) on December 16

78-58 at home over Pacific (No. 333/RPI) on December 2

76-75 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

Northern Arizona has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lumberjacks are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Northern Arizona has drawn the 256th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Lumberjacks have 17 games left this season, including six versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

NAU has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Arizona's next game

Matchup: Montana State Bobcats vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Montana State Bobcats vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Northern Arizona games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.