For bracketology analysis around Northern Arizona and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Northern Arizona ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-0 NR NR 129

Northern Arizona's best wins

Northern Arizona's best win this season came on November 24 in a 66-65 victory against the Portland Pilots. Taylor Feldman put up a team-best 11 points with two rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Portland.

Next best wins

96-65 at home over Pacific (No. 113/RPI) on December 6

74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 204/RPI) on November 19

76-72 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 243/RPI) on December 30

92-76 on the road over San Francisco (No. 244/RPI) on December 9

81-70 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 258/RPI) on December 21

Northern Arizona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Northern Arizona is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Schedule insights

Northern Arizona gets the 141st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Lumberjacks have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of NAU's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Northern Arizona's next game

Matchup: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Montana State Bobcats

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Montana State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

