Saturday's contest that pits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) versus the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Arizona, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 74, North Dakota 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Arizona (-4.0)

Northern Arizona (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Northern Arizona has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season, while North Dakota is 4-7-0. The Lumberjacks have hit the over in five games, while Fightin' Hawks games have gone over four times. In the past 10 games, Northern Arizona has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. North Dakota has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks have a -152 scoring differential, falling short by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game to rank 333rd in college basketball and are allowing 76.9 per outing to rank 309th in college basketball.

Northern Arizona grabs 29.4 rebounds per game (358th in college basketball) while conceding 37.1 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.7 boards per game.

Northern Arizona connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Lumberjacks average 86 points per 100 possessions on offense (326th in college basketball), and allow 100.1 points per 100 possessions (344th in college basketball).

Northern Arizona forces 12.7 turnovers per game (128th in college basketball) while committing 13.2 (296th in college basketball action).

