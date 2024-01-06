The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Fightin' Hawks have lost four games in a row.

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Lumberjacks make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45%).
  • Northern Arizona is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
  • The Lumberjacks are the 358th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Hawks rank 195th.
  • The 66.1 points per game the Lumberjacks put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Fightin' Hawks give up (71.9).
  • When Northern Arizona totals more than 71.9 points, it is 5-1.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Northern Arizona averaged 9.7 more points per game (78.6) than it did on the road (68.9).
  • The Lumberjacks ceded 72.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.8).
  • When playing at home, Northern Arizona averaged 1.8 more threes per game (9.4) than in road games (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ San Francisco L 91-51 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Northern Colorado L 92-77 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
1/3/2024 @ Omaha L 81-55 Baxter Arena
1/6/2024 North Dakota - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
1/11/2024 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
1/13/2024 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena

