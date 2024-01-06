How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Fightin' Hawks have lost four games in a row.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- The Lumberjacks make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45%).
- Northern Arizona is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Lumberjacks are the 358th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Hawks rank 195th.
- The 66.1 points per game the Lumberjacks put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Fightin' Hawks give up (71.9).
- When Northern Arizona totals more than 71.9 points, it is 5-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Northern Arizona averaged 9.7 more points per game (78.6) than it did on the road (68.9).
- The Lumberjacks ceded 72.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.8).
- When playing at home, Northern Arizona averaged 1.8 more threes per game (9.4) than in road games (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (34.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 91-51
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|L 92-77
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Omaha
|L 81-55
|Baxter Arena
|1/6/2024
|North Dakota
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|1/11/2024
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.