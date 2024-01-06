The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Fightin' Hawks have lost four games in a row.

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Fightin' Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45%).

Northern Arizona is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Lumberjacks are the 358th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Hawks rank 195th.

The 66.1 points per game the Lumberjacks put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Fightin' Hawks give up (71.9).

When Northern Arizona totals more than 71.9 points, it is 5-1.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Northern Arizona averaged 9.7 more points per game (78.6) than it did on the road (68.9).

The Lumberjacks ceded 72.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.8).

When playing at home, Northern Arizona averaged 1.8 more threes per game (9.4) than in road games (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule