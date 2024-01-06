Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8), who have lost four straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota matchup.
Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Arizona Moneyline
|North Dakota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Arizona (-1.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Northern Arizona (-1.5)
|141.5
|-130
|+106
Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Betting Trends
- Northern Arizona has compiled a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lumberjacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 14 times this season.
- North Dakota has compiled a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Fightin' Hawks' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
