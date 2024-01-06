The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8), who have lost four straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Arizona Moneyline North Dakota Moneyline BetMGM Northern Arizona (-1.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Arizona (-1.5) 141.5 -130 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Betting Trends

Northern Arizona has compiled a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lumberjacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 14 times this season.

North Dakota has compiled a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Fightin' Hawks' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.