Saturday's contest at Scheels Center has the North Dakota State Bison (6-7) taking on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-72 win for North Dakota State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Lumberjacks' last outing was a 110-102 loss to South Dakota State on Wednesday.

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 73, Northern Arizona 72

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

Against the Portland Pilots, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lumberjacks registered their best win of the season on November 24, a 66-65 victory.

Northern Arizona has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

66-65 over Portland (No. 98) on November 24

96-65 at home over Pacific (No. 165) on December 6

92-76 on the road over San Francisco (No. 200) on December 9

76-72 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 222) on December 30

74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 242) on November 19

Northern Arizona Leaders

Emily Rodabaugh: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80) Sophie Glancey: 12.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

12.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Grace Beasley: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Leia Beattie: 10.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

10.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Olivia Moran: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game, with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.9 points per game (43rd in college basketball) and allow 73.0 per outing (321st in college basketball).

The Lumberjacks score 86.8 points per game at home, and 73.2 away.

In 2023-24 Northern Arizona is giving up 0.4 fewer points per game at home (73.8) than away (74.2).

