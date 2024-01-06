Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5) meet the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Trenton McLaughlin: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Oakland Fort: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carson Basham: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
North Dakota Players to Watch
- B.J. Omot: 16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eli King: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison
|Northern Arizona Rank
|Northern Arizona AVG
|North Dakota AVG
|North Dakota Rank
|333rd
|66.1
|Points Scored
|75.2
|179th
|282nd
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|140th
|355th
|30.4
|Rebounds
|38.5
|101st
|350th
|6.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|75th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.1
|127th
|152nd
|14.0
|Assists
|12.5
|249th
|311th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|11.0
|115th
