The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 1.5-point favorites. The Fightin' Hawks have lost four games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Arizona -1.5 141.5

Northern Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona and its opponents have scored more than 141.5 points in nine of 14 games this season.

Northern Arizona's games this year have an average point total of 143.0, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lumberjacks are 6-8-0 against the spread this season.

North Dakota (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 6.5% less often than Northern Arizona (6-8-0) this year.

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Arizona 9 64.3% 66.1 139.3 76.9 148.8 145.3 North Dakota 5 45.5% 73.2 139.3 71.9 148.8 146.6

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks score 5.8 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Fightin' Hawks give up (71.9).

When Northern Arizona scores more than 71.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Arizona 6-8-0 2-2 5-9-0 North Dakota 4-7-0 3-4 4-7-0

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Arizona North Dakota 6-8 Home Record 8-8 3-13 Away Record 4-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.4 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

