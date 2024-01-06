The North Dakota State Bison (5-6) will play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Northern Arizona vs. North Dakota State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Emily Rodabaugh: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Sophie Glancey: 12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Leia Beattie: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Grace Beasley: 9.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Moran: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Elle Evans: 12.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Heaven Hamling: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Abby Krzewinski: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Avery Koenen: 5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

