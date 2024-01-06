Yavapai County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:47 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Yavapai County, Arizona, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ash Fork High School at El Capitan
- Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Colorado City, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsdale Christian Academy at Camp Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 6
- Location: Camp Verde, AZ
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
