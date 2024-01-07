When the Arizona Coyotes take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

  • In five of 37 games this season, Kerfoot has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Jets this season in two games (four shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.
  • Kerfoot averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Islanders 1 0 1 17:53 Home L 5-1
1/2/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 17:00 Home L 4-1
12/29/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:23 Away W 2-0
12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:24 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 20:26 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:53 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 4-2

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

