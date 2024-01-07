Will Alexander Kerfoot Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7?
When the Arizona Coyotes take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Kerfoot stats and insights
- In five of 37 games this season, Kerfoot has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in two games (four shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.
- Kerfoot averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Kerfoot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:53
|Home
|L 5-1
|1/2/2024
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:00
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:23
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|20:26
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|L 4-2
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
