Alexander Kerfoot will be among those in action Sunday when his Arizona Coyotes play the Winnipeg Jets at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Kerfoot's props? Here is some information to help you.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

Kerfoot's plus-minus this season, in 17:28 per game on the ice, is +1.

In five of 37 games this season, Kerfoot has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kerfoot has a point in 15 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points five times.

In 12 of 37 games this season, Kerfoot has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Kerfoot's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kerfoot has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 37 Games 4 24 Points 2 5 Goals 0 19 Assists 2

