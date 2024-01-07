Sunday's game between the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes (12-1) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-6) at Desert Financial Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-62, heavily favoring Colorado to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Sun Devils head into this contest on the heels of a 58-41 loss to Utah on Friday.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Arizona State vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 77, Arizona State 62

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

The Sun Devils beat the No. 108-ranked (according to our computer rankings) South Florida Bulls, 66-49, on November 24, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Arizona State has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

The Sun Devils have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins

66-49 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 24

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 113) on November 10

76-66 at home over Pacific (No. 159) on December 1

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on November 6

77-69 at home over San Francisco (No. 183) on November 13

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Trayanna Crisp: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Kadidia Toure: 8.9 PTS, 46.8 FG%

8.9 PTS, 46.8 FG% Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Journey Thompson: 6.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils have a -11 scoring differential, putting up 64.9 points per game (197th in college basketball) and allowing 65.7 (218th in college basketball).

