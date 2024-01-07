Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) versus the Colorado Buffaloes (10-1), at 2:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jaddan Simmons: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Journey Thompson: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Colorado Players to Watch

Jaylyn Sherrod: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

