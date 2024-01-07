The Colorado Buffaloes (12-1) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Network

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes score 17.0 more points per game (82.7) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (65.7).

When it scores more than 65.7 points, Colorado is 12-0.

Arizona State has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.

The 64.9 points per game the Sun Devils record are just 0.8 more points than the Buffaloes allow (64.1).

Arizona State is 8-1 when scoring more than 64.1 points.

Colorado has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.9 points.

The Sun Devils are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (42.2%).

The Buffaloes shoot 48.8% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Sun Devils allow.

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Trayanna Crisp: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Kadidia Toure: 8.9 PTS, 46.8 FG%

8.9 PTS, 46.8 FG% Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Journey Thompson: 6.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%

Arizona State Schedule