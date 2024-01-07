How to Watch the Arizona State vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (12-1) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes score 17.0 more points per game (82.7) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (65.7).
- When it scores more than 65.7 points, Colorado is 12-0.
- Arizona State has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.
- The 64.9 points per game the Sun Devils record are just 0.8 more points than the Buffaloes allow (64.1).
- Arizona State is 8-1 when scoring more than 64.1 points.
- Colorado has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.9 points.
- The Sun Devils are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (42.2%).
- The Buffaloes shoot 48.8% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Sun Devils allow.
Arizona State Leaders
- Jaddan Simmons: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Trayanna Crisp: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)
- Kadidia Toure: 8.9 PTS, 46.8 FG%
- Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Journey Thompson: 6.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Fresno State
|W 80-76
|Footprint Center
|12/30/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 65-55
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/5/2024
|Utah
|L 58-41
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/7/2024
|Colorado
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.