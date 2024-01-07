The Colorado Buffaloes (12-1) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes score 17.0 more points per game (82.7) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (65.7).
  • When it scores more than 65.7 points, Colorado is 12-0.
  • Arizona State has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.
  • The 64.9 points per game the Sun Devils record are just 0.8 more points than the Buffaloes allow (64.1).
  • Arizona State is 8-1 when scoring more than 64.1 points.
  • Colorado has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.9 points.
  • The Sun Devils are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (42.2%).
  • The Buffaloes shoot 48.8% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Sun Devils allow.

Arizona State Leaders

  • Jaddan Simmons: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
  • Trayanna Crisp: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)
  • Kadidia Toure: 8.9 PTS, 46.8 FG%
  • Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Journey Thompson: 6.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Fresno State W 80-76 Footprint Center
12/30/2023 Santa Clara L 65-55 Desert Financial Arena
1/5/2024 Utah L 58-41 Desert Financial Arena
1/7/2024 Colorado - Desert Financial Arena
1/12/2024 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
1/14/2024 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum

