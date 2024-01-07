Sunday's contest that pits the No. 15 Utah Utes (11-3) versus the Arizona Wildcats (9-5) at McKale Center has a projected final score of 73-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 7.

In their last outing on Friday, the Wildcats suffered a 75-74 loss to Colorado.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Arizona vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 73, Arizona 67

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats took down the No. 127-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, 87-64, on November 10, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Wildcats have five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

The Wildcats have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

87-64 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 127) on November 10

91-52 on the road over Arizona State (No. 131) on December 17

61-52 over South Dakota (No. 139) on November 20

90-67 over Memphis (No. 158) on November 18

68-57 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 193) on November 6

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 15.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

15.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Esmery Martinez: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

10.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Breya Cunningham: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 64.4 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 64.4 FG% Helena Pueyo: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Sali Kourouma: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +160 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.5 points per game. They're putting up 73.9 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball and are giving up 62.4 per contest to rank 138th in college basketball.

