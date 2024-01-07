The Arizona Wildcats (9-5) take on the Utah Utes (11-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in Pac-12 play. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes' 88.8 points per game are 26.4 more points than the 62.4 the Wildcats allow.

Utah has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.

Arizona has a 9-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.8 points.

The Wildcats record 17.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Utes give up (56.5).

Arizona has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.

When Utah allows fewer than 73.9 points, it is 11-0.

The Wildcats are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Utes concede to opponents (38.1%).

The Utes shoot 52.1% from the field, 11.7% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 15.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

15.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Esmery Martinez: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

10.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Breya Cunningham: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 64.4 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 64.4 FG% Helena Pueyo: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Sali Kourouma: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Arizona Schedule