Bradley Beal plus his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Beal put up 25 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 113-97 win against the Heat.

If you'd like to make predictions on Beal's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 16.9 Rebounds -- 3.7 Assists -- 3.8 PRA -- 24.4 PR -- 20.6



Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Beal has taken 13.1 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 4.8% and 4.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Beal's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 103 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.1.

Giving up 113.4 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 13th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have allowed 45.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

The Grizzlies concede 25.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

