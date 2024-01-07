Division rivals Seattle (8-8) and Arizona (4-12) will meet in a matchup of NFC West teams on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Seahawks' upcoming game versus Cardinals, check out the column below, where we provide statistics to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Seahawks vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Cardinals have led after the first quarter in six games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Seahawks have had the lead five times, have been losing six times, and have been tied five times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

In 16 games this year, the Seahawks have won the third quarter seven times, lost seven times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Cardinals' 16 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost nine times, and been knotted up two times.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.4 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 18 In-Game Primers

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cardinals have led after the first half six times (2-4 in those games) and have trailed after the first half 10 times (2-8) in 16 games this year.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Seahawks have had the lead six times, have been losing nine times, and have been knotted up one time.

2nd Half

So far this year, the Cardinals have won the second half in six games (4-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in nine games (0-9), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

In 16 games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, lost nine times, and been knotted up one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 12.5 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Seahawks or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.