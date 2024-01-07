A win by the Seattle Seahawks over the Arizona Cardinals is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET (at State Farm Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Seahawks are totaling 21.4 points per game on offense (17th in NFL), and they rank 24th on the other side of the ball with 23.9 points allowed per game. The Cardinals have been sputtering on defense, ranking second-worst with 27.1 points given up per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, compiling 19.4 points per contest (24th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Seahawks vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Seahawks by 3) Under (47.5) Seahawks 24, Cardinals 22

Place your bets on the Seahawks-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Cardinals Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 45.5% chance to win.

Arizona has won eight games against the spread this season, failing to cover eight times.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 7-8 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season.

So far this year, 10 of Arizona's 16 games with a set number have hit the over.

Cardinals games average 43.7 total points, 3.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seahawks have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Seattle has compiled an 8-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Seahawks have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).

A total of seven out of 16 Seattle games this season have gone over the point total.

Seahawks games this season have posted an average total of 44.2, which is 3.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 21.4 23.9 22.4 23.9 20.5 23.9 Arizona 19.4 27.1 24.0 31.0 15.8 24.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.