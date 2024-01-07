Cardinals vs. Seahawks Player Props & Odds – Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
At 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks play at the Arizona Cardinals.
See player props for the Seahawks' and Cardinals' best players in this contest.
James Conner Touchdown Odds
- Conner Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds
- Walker Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|James Conner
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Greg Dortch
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Kyler Murray
|220.5 (-113)
|27.5 (-113)
|-
|Rondale Moore
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Trey McBride
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|Michael Wilson
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Zach Charbonnet
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-115)
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|70.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|263.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Kenneth Walker III
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
