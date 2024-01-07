Review the injury report for the Arizona Cardinals (4-12), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Cardinals prepare for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM .

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Cardinals' most recent game finished in a 35-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks enter the matchup after losing 30-23 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their last game on December 31.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D.J. Humphries OL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Elijah Wilkinson OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Leki Fotu DT Hand Limited Participation In Practice Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Dennis Gardeck OLB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Zach Pascal WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Garrett Williams CB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Dante Stills DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Bellore LB Knee Questionable Leonard Williams DL Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jarran Reed DE Knee Questionable Mario Edwards Jr. DE Knee Out Phil Haynes OG Toe Out Evan Brown C Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Ankle Questionable Tyler Lockett WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Abraham Lucas OT Knee Out Anthony Bradford OG Knee Full Participation In Practice Artie Burns CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Kenny McIntosh RB Thumb Out Jason Peters OT Foot Questionable

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Rep the Seahawks or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals are compiling 315.2 total yards per contest (24th-ranked). They rank 26th in the NFL defensively (357.5 total yards surrendered per game).

The Cardinals rank 24th in points per game (19.4), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 27.1 points ceded per contest.

The Cardinals' passing offense has been bottom-five this season, compiling 180.3 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 13th with 214 passing yards surrendered per contest.

Arizona's defense has been bottom-five in run defense this season, allowing 143.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On offense, it ranks sixth with 134.9 rushing yards per contest.

With 17 forced turnovers (24th in NFL) and 18 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL) this season, the Cardinals rank 18th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -1.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3)

Seahawks (-3) Moneyline: Seahawks (-150), Cardinals (+125)

Seahawks (-150), Cardinals (+125) Total: 47.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.