Cardinals vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 18
Review the injury report for the Arizona Cardinals (4-12), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Cardinals prepare for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM .
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Cardinals' most recent game finished in a 35-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Seahawks enter the matchup after losing 30-23 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their last game on December 31.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|D.J. Humphries
|OL
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Leki Fotu
|DT
|Hand
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dennis Gardeck
|OLB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dante Stills
|DT
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Nick Bellore
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Leonard Williams
|DL
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jarran Reed
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|DE
|Knee
|Out
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Toe
|Out
|Evan Brown
|C
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Thumb
|Out
|Jason Peters
|OT
|Foot
|Questionable
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click here for Falcons vs Saints
- Click here for Jets vs Patriots
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Panthers
- Click here for Browns vs Bengals
- Click here for Vikings vs Lions
Rep the Seahawks or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals Season Insights
- From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals are compiling 315.2 total yards per contest (24th-ranked). They rank 26th in the NFL defensively (357.5 total yards surrendered per game).
- The Cardinals rank 24th in points per game (19.4), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 27.1 points ceded per contest.
- The Cardinals' passing offense has been bottom-five this season, compiling 180.3 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 13th with 214 passing yards surrendered per contest.
- Arizona's defense has been bottom-five in run defense this season, allowing 143.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On offense, it ranks sixth with 134.9 rushing yards per contest.
- With 17 forced turnovers (24th in NFL) and 18 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL) this season, the Cardinals rank 18th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -1.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-150), Cardinals (+125)
- Total: 47.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.