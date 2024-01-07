How to Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) take on a fellow NFC West opponent when they visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
Cardinals Insights
- This year the Cardinals rack up 4.5 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Seahawks give up (23.9).
- The Cardinals collect 50.2 fewer yards per game (315.2) than the Seahawks give up (365.4).
- This season Arizona racks up 134.9 yards per game on the ground, 0.8 more yards than Seattle allows (134.1).
- This year the Cardinals have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (19).
Cardinals Home Performance
- At home, the Cardinals average more points (24 per game) than overall (19.4). But they also concede more (31 per game) than overall (27.1).
- The Cardinals accumulate 351.9 yards per game at home (36.7 more than overall), and give up 374.3 at home (16.8 more than overall).
- Arizona picks up more passing yards at home (198.6 per game) than it does overall (180.3), but it also allows more (218.4 per game) than overall (214).
- The Cardinals accumulate 153.3 rushing yards per game at home (18.4 more than overall), and concede 155.9 at home (12.4 more than overall).
- At home, the Cardinals convert fewer third downs (39.1%) than overall (39.2%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (48.8%) than overall (47.2%).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|San Francisco
|L 45-29
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at Chicago
|L 27-16
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Philadelphia
|W 35-31
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Seattle
|-
|FOX
