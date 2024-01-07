The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) take on a fellow NFC West opponent when they visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Cardinals Insights

This year the Cardinals rack up 4.5 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Seahawks give up (23.9).

The Cardinals collect 50.2 fewer yards per game (315.2) than the Seahawks give up (365.4).

This season Arizona racks up 134.9 yards per game on the ground, 0.8 more yards than Seattle allows (134.1).

This year the Cardinals have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (19).

Cardinals Home Performance

At home, the Cardinals average more points (24 per game) than overall (19.4). But they also concede more (31 per game) than overall (27.1).

The Cardinals accumulate 351.9 yards per game at home (36.7 more than overall), and give up 374.3 at home (16.8 more than overall).

Arizona picks up more passing yards at home (198.6 per game) than it does overall (180.3), but it also allows more (218.4 per game) than overall (214).

The Cardinals accumulate 153.3 rushing yards per game at home (18.4 more than overall), and concede 155.9 at home (12.4 more than overall).

At home, the Cardinals convert fewer third downs (39.1%) than overall (39.2%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (48.8%) than overall (47.2%).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 San Francisco L 45-29 CBS 12/24/2023 at Chicago L 27-16 FOX 12/31/2023 at Philadelphia W 35-31 FOX 1/7/2024 Seattle - FOX

