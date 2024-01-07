NFC West rivals clash when the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium. Seattle is favored by 3 points. A point total of 47.5 has been set for this game.

Before the Seahawks square off against the Cardinals, check out their betting trends and insights. The Cardinals' betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Seahawks.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Other Week 18 Odds

Arizona vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

Arizona has eight wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

The Cardinals' ATS record as 3-point underdogs or greater is 7-8.

This season, 10 of Arizona's 16 games have hit the over.

Seattle is 8-7-1 ATS this season.

The Seahawks have two wins ATS (2-4-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

Seattle has hit the over in seven of its 16 games with a set total (43.8%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.