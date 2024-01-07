Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:35 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NFC West rivals clash when the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium. Seattle is favored by 3 points. A point total of 47.5 has been set for this game.
Before the Seahawks square off against the Cardinals, check out their betting trends and insights. The Cardinals' betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Seahawks.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-3)
|47.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-2.5)
|47.5
|-144
|+124
Other Week 18 Odds
Arizona vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: FOX
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- Arizona has eight wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals' ATS record as 3-point underdogs or greater is 7-8.
- This season, 10 of Arizona's 16 games have hit the over.
- Seattle is 8-7-1 ATS this season.
- The Seahawks have two wins ATS (2-4-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.
- Seattle has hit the over in seven of its 16 games with a set total (43.8%).
