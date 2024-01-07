NFC West opponents meet when the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.

Seahawks and Cardinals betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 3 47.5 -145 +120

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have combined with their opponent to score more than 47.5 points in eight of 16 games this season.

Arizona has a 43.7-point average over/under in their contests this season, 3.8 fewer points than this game's total.

The Cardinals are 8-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 16 games this season and won four (25%) of those contests.

Arizona has a record of 3-12 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has had an average of 44.2 points in their games this season, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Seahawks have covered the spread in a matchup eight times this season (8-7-1).

The Seahawks have been moneyline favorites eight times this year. They've gone 6-2.

Seattle has gone 6-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (75%).

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 21.4 17 23.9 24 44.2 5 16 Cardinals 19.4 24 27.1 31 43.7 8 16

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

Arizona has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

The Cardinals have hit the over in each of their past three contests.

The Cardinals are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (15.6 per game) than overall (19.4), and allowing more points in the division (32.6) than overall (27.1).

The Seahawks have a negative point differential on the season (-39 total points, -2.5 per game), as do the Cardinals (-124 total points, -7.7 per game).

Seahawks

Seattle has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

In its past three contests, Seattle has hit the over once.

From an offensive perspective, the Seahawks are putting up fewer points in divisional matchups this season (15.6 per game) compared to their average in all games (21.4). On defense, they are surrendering fewer points per game (23.2) in divisional contests compared to their overall season average (23.9).

The Seahawks have been outscored by 39 points this season (2.5 points per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 124 points (7.7 per game).

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 44.2 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 25.4 26.1 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 10-6-0 7-0-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-12 2-5 2-7

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 43.0 45.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 24.4 25.6 ATS Record 8-7-1 3-5-0 5-2-1 Over/Under Record 7-9-0 5-3-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-1 1-5

