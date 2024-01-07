On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Clayton Keller going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

  • Keller has scored in 13 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken four shots in two games against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus 11 assists.
  • Keller averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.4%.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 5-1
1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 16:49 Home L 4-1
12/29/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 19:07 Away W 2-0
12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 17:22 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:14 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:38 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 4-2

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

