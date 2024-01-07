Will Clayton Keller Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Clayton Keller going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Keller stats and insights
- Keller has scored in 13 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken four shots in two games against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus 11 assists.
- Keller averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.4%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Keller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|L 5-1
|1/2/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|19:07
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|17:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|17:14
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|L 4-2
Coyotes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
