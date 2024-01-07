The Arizona Coyotes, Clayton Keller included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Keller in that upcoming Coyotes-Jets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Clayton Keller vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller has averaged 19:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -16).

Keller has a goal in 13 games this year through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Keller has a point in 22 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 13 of 37 games this year, Keller has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Keller has an implied probability of 64.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Keller has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Keller Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 37 Games 5 31 Points 2 13 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

