Currently, the Arizona Coyotes (19-16-2) have six players on the injury report for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (25-9-4) at Mullett Arena on Sunday, January 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body Travis Boyd C Out Upper Body

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Kyle Connor LW Out Knee Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder David Gustafsson C Out Lower Body

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

With 110 goals (3.0 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

Arizona has one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 108 total goals (2.9 per game), ninth in the NHL.

They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

Jets Season Insights

Winnipeg's 126 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their +35 goal differential is second-best in the league.

Coyotes vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-155) Coyotes (+130) 6

