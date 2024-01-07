Coyotes vs. Jets Injury Report Today - January 7
Currently, the Arizona Coyotes (19-16-2) have six players on the injury report for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (25-9-4) at Mullett Arena on Sunday, January 7 at 7:00 PM ET.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Travis Boyd
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Kyle Connor
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|David Gustafsson
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Coyotes Season Insights
- With 110 goals (3.0 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- Arizona has one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 108 total goals (2.9 per game), ninth in the NHL.
- They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
Jets Season Insights
- Winnipeg's 126 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their +35 goal differential is second-best in the league.
Coyotes vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-155)
|Coyotes (+130)
|6
