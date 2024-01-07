The Winnipeg Jets will travel to face the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, January 7, with the Jets having won five straight games.

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS will air this Jets versus Coyotes game.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Jets Coyotes 5-2 WPG 11/4/2023 Coyotes Jets 5-3 WPG

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 108 total goals (2.9 per game), ninth in the NHL.

With 110 goals (3.0 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 24 goals over that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 37 13 18 31 19 21 46.9% Matias Maccelli 37 6 21 27 28 8 25% Lawson Crouse 36 16 8 24 16 12 37.3% Alexander Kerfoot 37 5 19 24 11 18 48.9% Nick Schmaltz 37 11 13 24 27 34 42%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 91 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

The Jets' 126 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Jets have secured 80.0% of the possible points with an 8-0-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have given up 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players