How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets will travel to face the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, January 7, with the Jets having won five straight games.
ESPN+ and SCRIPPS will air this Jets versus Coyotes game.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|Coyotes
|5-2 WPG
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|Jets
|5-3 WPG
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 108 total goals (2.9 per game), ninth in the NHL.
- With 110 goals (3.0 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 24 goals over that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|37
|13
|18
|31
|19
|21
|46.9%
|Matias Maccelli
|37
|6
|21
|27
|28
|8
|25%
|Lawson Crouse
|36
|16
|8
|24
|16
|12
|37.3%
|Alexander Kerfoot
|37
|5
|19
|24
|11
|18
|48.9%
|Nick Schmaltz
|37
|11
|13
|24
|27
|34
|42%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have given up 91 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
- The Jets' 126 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Jets have secured 80.0% of the possible points with an 8-0-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Jets have given up 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|38
|12
|26
|38
|12
|21
|49.1%
|Joshua Morrissey
|38
|6
|24
|30
|29
|19
|-
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|38
|13
|16
|29
|17
|18
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|38
|11
|13
|24
|8
|12
|33.7%
