Coyotes vs. Jets: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 7
The Winnipeg Jets (25-9-4) have -145 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Arizona Coyotes (19-16-2), who have +120 odds, on Sunday, January 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Jets Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Jets Moneyline
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6
|FanDuel
|-137
|+114
|5.5
Coyotes vs. Jets Betting Trends
- Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 20 of 38 games this season.
- The Jets have been victorious in 18 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (78.3%).
- The Coyotes have been listed as the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Winnipeg has put together an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of its games).
- Arizona is 5-10 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Coyotes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-0-2
|6-4
|3-5-2
|6
|3.5
|1.8
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|8-0-2
|3.5
|1.8
|6
|26.1%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|5-5
|3-5-2
|6.2
|2.4
|2.4
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|2.4
|2.4
|6
|22.2%
|Record as ML Favorite
|7-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-4
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|5
