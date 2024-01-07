The Winnipeg Jets (25-9-4) have -145 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Arizona Coyotes (19-16-2), who have +120 odds, on Sunday, January 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Jets Betting Trends

Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 20 of 38 games this season.

The Jets have been victorious in 18 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (78.3%).

The Coyotes have been listed as the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Winnipeg has put together an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of its games).

Arizona is 5-10 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-0-2 6-4 3-5-2 6 3.5 1.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-0-2 3.5 1.8 6 26.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 3-5-2 6.2 2.4 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.4 2.4 6 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

