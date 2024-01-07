Mark Scheifele and Clayton Keller will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Winnipeg Jets face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Sunday, January 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller's 13 goals and 18 assists in 37 contests give him 31 points on the season.

Matias Maccelli is a top scorer for Arizona, with 27 total points this season. In 37 games, he has scored six goals and provided 21 assists.

This season, Arizona's Lawson Crouse has 24 points (16 goals, eight assists) this season.

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a 6-8-2 record this season, with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league). In 17 games, he has 448 saves, and has given up 48 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Jets Players to Watch

Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (38 points), via collected 12 goals and 26 assists.

Joshua Morrissey has picked up 30 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 24 assists.

Kyle Connor has 29 points for Winnipeg, via 17 goals and 12 assists.

Laurent Brossoit's record is 6-3-1. He has given up 23 goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 266 saves.

Coyotes vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.97 23rd 2nd 2.39 Goals Allowed 2.92 11th 14th 31 Shots 27.1 30th 8th 29.2 Shots Allowed 31.2 22nd 21st 18.26% Power Play % 23.33% 11th 27th 74.77% Penalty Kill % 78.95% 20th

