The Winnipeg Jets (25-9-4) go on the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (19-16-2) at Mullett Arena on Sunday, January 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets have won five straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-145) Coyotes (+120) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been an underdog in 24 games this season, and won eight (33.3%).

This season Arizona has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 21 of 37 games this season.

Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 126 (13th) Goals 110 (25th) 91 (2nd) Goals Allowed 108 (9th) 21 (23rd) Power Play Goals 28 (12th) 28 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (17th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Arizona went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

Arizona has gone over the total in three of its past 10 outings.

The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.1.

The Coyotes have the league's 25th-ranked scoring offense (110 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Coyotes have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 108 goals (2.9 per game) to rank ninth.

Their +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.