Coyotes vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (25-9-4) go on the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (19-16-2) at Mullett Arena on Sunday, January 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets have won five straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-145)
|Coyotes (+120)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in 24 games this season, and won eight (33.3%).
- This season Arizona has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.
- Arizona and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 21 of 37 games this season.
Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|126 (13th)
|Goals
|110 (25th)
|91 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|108 (9th)
|21 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|28 (12th)
|28 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (17th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Arizona went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.
- Arizona has gone over the total in three of its past 10 outings.
- The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.1.
- The Coyotes have the league's 25th-ranked scoring offense (110 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- The Coyotes have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 108 goals (2.9 per game) to rank ninth.
- Their +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.