Player props are available for Mark Scheifele and Clayton Keller, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Keller has recorded 13 goals and 18 assists in 37 games for Arizona, good for 31 points.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Matias Maccelli has racked up 27 points this season, with six goals and 21 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Dec. 29 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 2 2 2 at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1

Alexander Kerfoot Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Alexander Kerfoot has 24 points so far, including five goals and 19 assists.

Kerfoot Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Jan. 4 0 1 1 0 vs. Panthers Jan. 2 1 0 1 3 at Ducks Dec. 29 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Dec. 23 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 20:48 per game.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Jan. 5 0 1 1 1 at Sharks Jan. 4 0 1 1 0 vs. Lightning Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 0 0 1

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 24 assists to total 30 points (0.8 per game).

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Jan. 5 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Jan. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Lightning Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 1 1 0

