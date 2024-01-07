Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Jets on January 7, 2024
Player props are available for Mark Scheifele and Clayton Keller, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Keller has recorded 13 goals and 18 assists in 37 games for Arizona, good for 31 points.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Matias Maccelli has racked up 27 points this season, with six goals and 21 assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Dec. 29
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
Alexander Kerfoot Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Alexander Kerfoot has 24 points so far, including five goals and 19 assists.
Kerfoot Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Panthers
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Ducks
|Dec. 29
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 20:48 per game.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Jan. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Sharks
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 24 assists to total 30 points (0.8 per game).
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Jan. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Lightning
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
