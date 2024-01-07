Player props are available for Mark Scheifele and Clayton Keller, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Keller has recorded 13 goals and 18 assists in 37 games for Arizona, good for 31 points.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Islanders Jan. 4 0 0 0 2
vs. Panthers Jan. 2 0 0 0 1
at Ducks Dec. 29 1 0 1 2
vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 0 0 2
at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Matias Maccelli Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Matias Maccelli has racked up 27 points this season, with six goals and 21 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Islanders Jan. 4 0 0 0 2
vs. Panthers Jan. 2 0 0 0 1
at Ducks Dec. 29 0 1 1 1
vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 2 2 2
at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1

Alexander Kerfoot Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Alexander Kerfoot has 24 points so far, including five goals and 19 assists.

Kerfoot Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Islanders Jan. 4 0 1 1 0
vs. Panthers Jan. 2 1 0 1 3
at Ducks Dec. 29 0 1 1 2
vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 0 0 1
at Avalanche Dec. 23 1 0 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 20:48 per game.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Ducks Jan. 5 0 1 1 1
at Sharks Jan. 4 0 1 1 0
vs. Lightning Jan. 2 0 0 0 1
at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 3
vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 0 0 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Joshua Morrissey Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 24 assists to total 30 points (0.8 per game).

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Ducks Jan. 5 0 0 0 3
at Sharks Jan. 4 0 0 0 6
vs. Lightning Jan. 2 0 0 0 1
at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 2
vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.