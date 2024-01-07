Devin Booker and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 113-97 win over the Heat, Booker put up 20 points, 10 assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Booker's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.5 23.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 4.1 Assists 7.5 7.9 7.3 PRA -- 39.6 35.2 PR -- 31.7 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Booker's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 16.5% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Suns rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 13th in the league, allowing 113.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have conceded 45.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 25.8 per game.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Devin Booker vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2023 37 34 10 7 3 0 1 11/24/2023 33 40 5 4 3 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.