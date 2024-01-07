Will Dylan Guenther find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes play the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Dylan Guenther score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Guenther 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 33 games last season, Guenther scored -- but just one goal each time.

He attempted zero shots in two games against the Jets last season, but did not score.

Guenther recorded four goals and two assists on the power play.

Guenther averaged 1.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.3%.

Jets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.

The Jets secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

