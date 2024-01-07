Will Elijah Higgins pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Arizona Cardinals clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Elijah Higgins score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Higgins has chipped in with 12 receptions for 131 yards and one TD. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 14.6 yards per game.

Higgins, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 2 1 2 0 Week 12 Rams 2 1 26 0 Week 13 @Steelers 2 1 21 0 Week 15 49ers 4 4 44 1 Week 16 @Bears 3 2 17 0 Week 17 @Eagles 2 2 21 0

