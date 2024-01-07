When the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Emari Demercado get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Demercado will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Emari Demercado score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Demercado has taken 58 carries for 284 yards (25.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Demercado also has 119 receiving yards (10.8 ypg) on 21 catches.

Demercado has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Emari Demercado Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0 Week 12 Rams 3 15 0 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 4 64 1 1 6 0 Week 16 @Bears 2 10 0 7 40 0 Week 17 @Eagles 0 0 0 1 9 0

Rep Emari Demercado with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.