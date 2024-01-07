Greg Dortch will be up against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Dortch has hauled in 22 catches for 266 yards and two TDs this campaign this year. He has been targeted on 37 occasions, and averages 17.7 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dortch and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dortch vs. the Seahawks

Dortch vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 4 GP / 1.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 1.2 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to nine opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed 19 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Seattle has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 231.3 passing yards per game conceded by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have the No. 11 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Cardinals vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Greg Dortch Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Dortch with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dortch Receiving Insights

Dortch, in three of four games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dortch has 7.0% of his team's target share (37 targets on 525 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 37 times this season, averaging 7.2 yards per target.

In two of eight games this year, Dortch has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (6.1%).

With three red zone targets, Dortch has been on the receiving end of 5.7% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dortch's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/31/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 7 REC / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 2 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.